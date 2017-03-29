New Sha Tin library to open

Reading fun: Yuen Chau Kok Public Library is set to offer the public 160,000 books and other items.

Yuen Chau Kok Public Library will formally open to the public tomorrow.

The new library is in Yuen Chau Kok Complex on Ngan Shing Street, Sha Tin.

At 2,900 sq m, it has a collection of 160,000 items, including Chinese and English books, compact discs, as well as local and overseas newspapers and periodicals.

The complex comprises a multimedia library, a computer and information centre, and an extension activity room.

It provides express check-in, self-service borrowing and renewal services.

There is also a 200-seat Student Study Room which opened in December.

The library will be open from 9am to 8pm from Monday to Wednesday and on Friday and Saturday, as well as from noon to 8pm on Thursday, and from 9am to 5pm on Sunday and public holidays.