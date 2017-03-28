Meat import ban limited to 21 plants

The Centre for Food Safety will confine the import ban on frozen and chilled meat and poultry from Brazil to the 21 plants under investigation by Brazilian authorities.

The decision is based on updated information provided by Brazilian authorities who said there is no evidence other plants authorised to export meat products to the international market are involved in any irregularities.

These plants are still allowed by the European Union, Singapore and China to export the products from Brazil.

To enhance surveillance, the centre has taken 66 samples at import and retail level for testing since March 21, yielding satisfactory results.

It will continue liaising with Brazilian authorities and adjust its actions in response to the latest development.