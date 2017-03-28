Meat recall to restore confidence

The Brazilian meat recall will restore public confidence in the frozen and poultry meat sold in markets.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement to the media today, saying the Government will continue liaising with Brazilian authorities to decide whether to narrow the scope of the Brazilian meat import ban.

"We were compelled to recall the frozen and poultry meat from Brazil, but the recall scope is confined to the 21 factories under the Brazilian government’s investigation. I believe the targeted recall can gradually restore residents’ confidence in the frozen and poultry meat on sale in markets, including the Brazilian products that are not from the 21 factories being investigated."

Dr Ko added the Centre for Food Safety has carried out frequent market inspections and meat sample checks.