HK Games cheered on

Cheerleaders from the 18 districts of the city took part in a cheering team competition today to show support for athletes that will compete in the upcoming 6th Hong Kong Games.

At Queen Elizabeth Stadium, cheerleaders in colourful costumes showcased the uniqueness and vitality of their districts in a 90 to 150-second performance that combined dancing, cheering and chanting.

They competed for awards for best performance, best local characteristics and highest popularity. The results will be announced at the games’ closing and prize presentation ceremony on May 28.

The Hong Kong Games is held biennially with participation from the 18 districts. About 3,200 athletes will take part in the event to be held from April 23 to May 28.

It is one of the activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The games' Organising Committee Chairman William Tong said the 6th Hong Kong Games quotas have been scaled up to allow more people to share in the joy of the anniversary.

The cheering teams will perform at the games’ opening ceremony to be held at the Hong Kong Coliseum on April 23. Around 10,000 guests and members of the public will attend.

Free tickets to the opening ceremony will be distributed at the District Leisure Services Offices of the Leisure & Cultural Services Department from April 11.

People can also enjoy the live broadcast on TVB Jade.