Joint efforts to end TB

Hong Kong kicked off a health exhibition today to promote public awareness of tuberculosis.

Held at a Tseung Kwan O shopping mall, the two-day exhibition ties in with World Tuberculosis Day on March 24.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Under Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said the local tuberculosis notification rate has seen a continuous decline in recent years, with a 90% reduction over the figures from the 1950s and 1960s.

While Hong Kong has made significant progress in the prevention and control of tuberculosis, it remains one of the most prevalent infectious diseases worldwide and there is no room for complacency, she said.

Prof Chan called on the public to support the efforts to combat tuberculosis and to remain vigilant against the disease, adding the participation and contributions of every community and non-governmental organisation are indispensable.

Also opening the exhibition, Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing added tuberculosis germs will attack when a person’s body resistance is low. He reminded the public to adopt a healthy lifestyle to minimise the chance of contracting the disease.

The ceremony was jointly held by the Department of Health, the Hospital Authority and the Hong Kong Tuberculosis, Chest & Heart Diseases Association.

Click here or call the hotline on 2572 6024 for more details on tuberculosis.