Pitch meeting held

March 15, 2017

The Committee on Artificial Turf Pitches conducted its first meeting today.

 

It was set up to enhance the third generation artificial turf pitches under the Leisure & Cultural Services Department’s management.

 

Members include representatives of Government departments and national sports associations, and local experts.

 

They discuss measures to improve the current standards, requirements and practices for the design, construction, installation and maintenance of the pitches.

 

Click here for the committee’s membership list.



