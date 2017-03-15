Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Cultural ambassador scheme opens

March 15, 2017

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department's 2018 Community Cultural Ambassador Scheme is open for applications.

 

It will bring local artists to public spaces in the community to promote art and cultivate new audiences. 

 

Applicants have to be registered local non-profit-making performing arts groups or ensembles of artists that have been active in the past three years, and possess experience in staging quality public performances. 

 

Applicants have to submit a proposal on arts education outreach activities. 

 

Application deadline is April 27.

 

Click here for details.



Top
West Kowloon Cultural District