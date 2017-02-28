Jin Yong Gallery opens

An exhibition on renowned martial arts novelist Louis Cha opened at the Heritage Museum today.

Chief Executive CY Leung, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, and members of Cha’s family officiated at the opening ceremony.

Named after Cha’s pen name, the Jin Yong Gallery is the first of its kind in Hong Kong.

The gallery features over 300 exhibits, including manuscripts, the early editions of Cha’s novels and his personal effects, allowing the public to see how his writing career evolved.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Lau said the author made a big contribution to the development of Hong Kong's culture.

He said Cha transformed wuxia novels, originally for leisure reading, into literary masterpieces and even a research subject for academics.

His works have had a far-reaching impact in local popular culture and global Chinese literature, Mr Lau added.

The gallery features an interactive game zone, and occupies an area of 2,500 square feet.

