Belt-Road exchange scheme opens

The 2017-18 Funding Scheme for Exchange in Belt & Road Countries is open for application.

The scheme was launched today by the Home Affairs Bureau and the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education.

It supports registered non-profit-making organisations and statutory or charitable bodies to organise exchange programmes in Belt & Road countries for Hong Kong youths aged 15 to 29 on a matching grant basis.

The application deadline is April 7.

Interested parties are welcome to join a briefing session at the Civic Education Resource Centre in Youth Square on March 6. Reservation is required.

