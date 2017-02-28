Press here to Skip to the main content
Belt-Road exchange scheme opens

February 28, 2017

The 2017-18 Funding Scheme for Exchange in Belt & Road Countries is open for application.

 

The scheme was launched today by the Home Affairs Bureau and the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education.

 

It supports registered non-profit-making organisations and statutory or charitable bodies to organise exchange programmes in Belt & Road countries for Hong Kong youths aged 15 to 29 on a matching grant basis.

 

The application deadline is April 7.

 

Interested parties are welcome to join a briefing session at the Civic Education Resource Centre in Youth Square on March 6. Reservation is required.

 

Click here for details.



