HK Games pledging ceremony held

Tee-off for teens: A pledging ceremony and carnival for the 6th Hong Kong Games are held at the Kowloon Park Sports Centre, attracting 500 people to join and try their hand at sports.

Representatives from 18 district councils pledged support for the Games in the ceremony.

Officiating at the ceremony, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said the Hong Kong Games is one of the major Government initiatives to promote sports in the city.

“The event provides opportunities for amateur athletes from the 18 districts to unleash their hidden potential. It also boosts communication and friendship among residents from the 18 districts.”

He added the Games can nurture people’s sense of belonging with their communities, and boost social cohesion.

Mr Lau called on the public to support the Games.

Apart from competing in the sports events, they can participate by enjoying the competitions at the stadiums and cheering the athletes, he said.

The 6th Hong Kong Games will be held from April 23 to May 28.

One of the events to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, it will feature athletics, badminton, basketball, futsal, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball competitions.

With each district fielding its own team to compete in various sports, there will be around 3,200 athletes contesting the Games in total.