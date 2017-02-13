Press here to Skip to the main content
Mainland H7N9 cases reported

February 13, 2017

The Centre for Health Protection has learned of three human cases of avian influenza A(H7N9) on the Mainland.

 

An imported case from Hebei, a 68-year-old male patient from Beijing had been exposed to poultry and is in critical condition. His close contacts remain asymptomatic. 

 

A female patient from Henan, 35, had also been exposed to poultry and has shown minor symptoms.

 

The remaining 58-year-old male patient from Shanghai is receiving treatment.

 

The centre reminds travellers to the Mainland or other avian influenza-affected areas not to visit live poultry markets and farms, and to avoid contact with poultry, birds and their droppings.



