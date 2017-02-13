Mainland H7N9 cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection has learned of three human cases of avian influenza A(H7N9) on the Mainland.

An imported case from Hebei, a 68-year-old male patient from Beijing had been exposed to poultry and is in critical condition. His close contacts remain asymptomatic.

A female patient from Henan, 35, had also been exposed to poultry and has shown minor symptoms.

The remaining 58-year-old male patient from Shanghai is receiving treatment.

The centre reminds travellers to the Mainland or other avian influenza-affected areas not to visit live poultry markets and farms, and to avoid contact with poultry, birds and their droppings.