Elderly centre website launched

The Social Welfare Department launched a website today for the public to learn about the services provided by the over 730 elderly centres in the city.

The department said the launch of the website will boost the transparency of the elderly care home sector.

The Elderly Information website features the licensing and service information of the centres, including fees, staffing, facilities, service performance and past conviction records for breaching the Residential Care Homes Ordinance.

The recognised service providers under the Pilot Scheme on Community Care Service Voucher for the Elderly are also listed on the site.

Equipped with search function, it allows users to compare the services provided by the centres and make an informed choice.

The department said it will regularly write to the centres asking for the latest fee information for website updates.