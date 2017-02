Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung started this year's Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon in Tsim Sha Tsui this morning.

Mr Cheung sounded the horn to set off more than 70,000 runners.

The route went through Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok, before turning onto the West Kowloon Highway to end in Victoria Park.

The marathon was awarded "M" Mark status by the Major Sports Events Committee.