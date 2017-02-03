Heated Kennedy Town pools to open

Open all seasons: The new indoor heated pools at Kennedy Town Swimming Pool will open on February 7.

Open all seasons: The new indoor heated pools at Kennedy Town Swimming Pool will open on February 7.

They include a 50m x 15m secondary pool, a 25m x 12.5m training pool and an oblong jacuzzi, allowing the public enjoy swimming year-round.

The old Kennedy Town Swimming Pool was demolished to make way for the construction of the MTR West Island Line.

The first phase of the relocation project, the outdoor facilities of the new pool started service in 2011.

The second phase included the construction of the indoor heated pools.

The new swimming complex features various environmental elements, including solar panels on the rooftop.

Swimmers can also enjoy views of Victoria Harbour.

The new complex will be fully open to the public in mid-April, when an outdoor secondary pool and a leisure pool resume service.

