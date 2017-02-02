Hep-A shots for high-risk men

A one-off vaccination will be provided to men who have sexual relations with HIV-positive men to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.

Briefing the media on the vaccination scheme today, Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing said there has been an unusual increase in the number of hepatitis A cases among men who have sex with HIV-positive men in recent months.

Thirteen cases have been recorded since September 2015.

Up to three cases have been recorded a month since last August, compared with up to two per year from 2006 to 2015.

Dr Wong said no common food or water source has been identified among the cases.

"Our investigations coupled with their clinical presentations suggest that male person-to-person sexual transmission may have accounted for this hepatitis A outbreak."

To stop the disease from further spreading, the Government will provide free vaccinations to targeted men from February 3.

They are attendees of the Department of Health’s Integrated Treatment Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s AIDS Clinical Service, Princess Margaret Hospital’s Infectious Disease Special Medical Clinic, the Wan Chai Male Social Hygiene Clinic, and the Yau Ma Tei Male Social Hygiene Clinic.

The centre will also boost education campaigns to make high-risk men aware of the danger of contracting hepatitis A through sexual transmission, to promote safe sex, and to encourage them to consult a doctor.

