Pitch safety meeting held

A cross-departmental meeting has been held in response to public concerns about suspected findings of excessive toxic materials in artificial turf pitches managed by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department.

There have been recent reports claiming some of the third-generation artificial turf pitches contain excessive levels of toxic materials.

The department said the materials used in its 33 artificial turf pitches fulfil Federation Internationale de Football Association standards, and similar materials are also widely used around the world.

Department staff do regular patrols and maintenance of the pitches.

Studies done by overseas inspectors, including the US Environmental Protection Agency, show there is no increased health risk from playing on the pitches.

The department added there is no set of widely acknowledged international standards for testing third-generation artificial turf pitches, and the test results cited in the media reports were not based on FIFA's standards, making it difficult to make comparisons.

Some overseas authorities are conducting comprehensive studies on the issue and the department will monitor the findings.