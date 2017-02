The Community Care Fund will hold two public consultation sessions this month to gauge views on the formulation of assistance programmes.

The first session will be on February 15 from 7pm to 8.30pm at the Mei Foo Government Complex.

The other will be on February 25 from 5.30pm to 7pm at Quarry Bay Community Hall.

Interested participants can call 2835 2279 or complete the registration form online for seat reservation.