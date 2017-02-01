Animal trading law to take effect

The Government will launch the Public Health (Animals & Birds) (Trading & Breeding) Regulations in March to boost scrutiny of animal trading and dog breeding.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department said anyone who sells dogs must have an animal trader licence, a dog breeder licence or a one-off permit.

The existing animal trader licence is for people who sell animals at specified premises.

Under the old regulations, people claiming to sell their own pets or their offspring are not required to apply for an animal trader licence.

Under the new regulations to take effect on March 20, there are two types of dog breeder licence which are for people who keep dogs for breeding purposes at specified premises and sell those breeding dogs or their offspring.

Breeders who keep four or fewer dogs need a category A licence while those keeping five or more require a category B licence. Anyone can hold only one category A licence.

The one-off permit is for a dog keeper who sells his own pet. Anyone can apply for a maximum of two one-off permits within a four-year period.

Animal trader licence holders can continue operating until their current licence expires. They should apply for a suitable licence thereafter.

Eligible people who arrange non-profit-making animal adoption can apply to the department for exemption from the regulations.

New licence conditions and codes of practice will be issued to licensed dog traders and breeders, setting out stringent requirements for the licensed premises and care of dogs.

Breaches of licence conditions or codes of practice are liable to prosecution and fines of up to $100,000.

The maximum penalty for contravention of a condition attached to a licence or permit is a $50,000 fine.

