Sophia Chan checks A&E services

Acting Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan and Hospital Authority Chief Executive Dr Leung Pak-yin visited Yan Chai Hospital and Tuen Mun Hospital today to observe the implementation of winter surge contingency measures and the manpower situation during the Chinese New Year holidays.

Prof Chan noted there has been great demand for public health services during the Lunar New Year period.

A daily average of about 600 patients had visited Tuen Mun Hospital's Accident & Emergency Department over the past few days, she said.

Prof Chan also expects demand for public health services to increase after the holidays due to the winter flu season.

She urged high-risk groups to receive vaccines as soon as possible.