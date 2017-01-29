Pyro show sparks good wishes

Scores of people gathered on both sides of Victoria Harbour tonight to watch the Lunar New Year fireworks display to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.

The 23-minute show, co-ordinated by the Home Affairs Bureau, consisted of eight scenes with a total of 23,888 pyrotechnic shells.

The prelude featured the number “20” in red to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The finale’s climactic hues symbolised hope and wishes for a prosperous Hong Kong.