Night parade opens the New Year

Financial Secretary Paul Chan opened the 2017 International Chinese New Year Night Parade in Tsim Sha Tsui tonight.

It was the 22nd staging of the spectacular, organised by the Tourism Board.

Scores of spectators watched the parade, which included 10 illuminated floats, and local and overseas performance groups.

The overseas performances included stilt walkers, cheerleaders and folk dances.

The local performances included lion dances and other musical and dance groups.

Mr Chan said: “2017 is the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. And we are celebrating it with a great variety of events throughout the year.

“I look forward to seeing you all in these spectacular events soon.”