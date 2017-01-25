Healthcare accreditation to ensure quality

The aim of the Accredited Registers Scheme for Healthcare Professions is to boost the professional quality of medical staff, and to give more information to the public to help them make an informed choice.

In response to media enquiries today, the Department of Health elaborated on the scheme’s objectives and requirements.

The department said the scheme will operate under the principle of "one profession, one professional body and one register" to avoid public confusion.

For each healthcare profession, the accreditation agent will accredit one professional body that meets the scheme’s requirements.

A healthcare professional body applying for accreditation has to operate effectively, and to have broad recognition in the industry.

The professional body has to undertake self-assessment and external peer reviews to show it can meet the requirements, and take action to protect the public when necessary.

The department added the Government will not set professional standards for the healthcare professions so as to follow the principle of professional autonomy, adding professional healthcare organisations should set qualification standards for their practitioners that are fair and reasonable.

The scheme was launched at the end of last year, and is open for application by qualified healthcare organisations until February 17.