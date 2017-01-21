Press here to Skip to the main content
Excellent youths commended

January 21, 2017
Commendable effort

Commendable effort:  Director of Social Welfare Carol Yip (right).

Forty-five youths under guardianship were commended at a ceremony today for their remarkable achievements and improvements in academic studies, conduct, sports, arts and provision of services to others last year.

 

They are wards of the Director of Social Welfare or receive residential care services from the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals.

 

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of Social Welfare Carol Yip commended the awardees for overcoming difficulties.

 

She encouraged them to strive to attain their goals.

 

She also thanked their relatives, carers, volunteers and social workers for their care and support.



