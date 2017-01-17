Rice passes safety check

Samples of suspected fake rice recently collected from restaurants have passed Centre for Food Safety checks.

The centre and the Customs & Excise Department took the samples after receiving complaints accusing two restaurants in Mong Kok and North District of serving fake rice.

Two food remnant samples and five raw and cooked rice samples were collected by Customs officers from the two restaurants.

Analysis by the Government Laboratory confirmed the rice was real.

The centre said different rice varieties absorb water and expand differently upon cooking, resulting in cooked rice of different texture and colour.