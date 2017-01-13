Press here to Skip to the main content
Macau reports human H7N9 case

January 13, 2017

The Centre for Health Protection learned today of an imported human avian influenza A (H7N9) case in Macau.

 

The patient is a 72-year-old chronically ill woman who is in stable condition.

 

She fell ill in Zhongshan on January 8.

 

She returned to Macau and was hospitalised on January 10.

 

Investigations found she kept chickens in her home in Zhongshan and visited wet markets with live chickens there.

 

The centre urged the public to maintain strict personal, food and environmental hygiene locally and during travel.

 

Travellers should avoid contact with poultry and their droppings, particularly during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.



