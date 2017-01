The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department has ordered a local farm to suspend its supply of live pigs after the Centre for Food Safety found veterinary drug residues in them.

A suspected prohibited antibiotic was found in a batch of 19 pigs from the farm.

The pigs have been isolated and will be destroyed if test results confirm the drug.

The centre said it will continue to monitor food animals admitted to slaughterhouses and take samples for testing to ensure food safety.