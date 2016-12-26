Free shirts to spread X'mas spirit

Charitable fun: Karen Tsang and her daughter have joined the event for the second year.

Charitable fun: Karen Tsang and her daughter have joined the event for the second year.

Growing popularity: Dr BB founder Kiu Li says this is the second year the organisation has held its T-shirt workshop.

Growing popularity: Dr BB founder Kiu Li says this is the second year the organisation has held its T-shirt workshop.

Charitable organisation Dr BB held a workshop before Christmas inviting children to design their own T-shirt to give to the elderly as presents on Boxing Day.

Dr BB founder Kiu Li said this is the second year the organisation has held the activity and the number of participants doubled that of last year.

“We hope to present around 500 T-shirts this year to the elderly as Christmas presents, not just to those who are under-privileged because we think Christmas is for everybody to celebrate,” he said.

Karen Tsang and her daughter have joined the event for the second year.

“My child loves painting and it is good that she can design her own T-shirt and give it to others,” she said.

The T-shirt workshops are non-profitable and the T-shirts are sold at cost price.

In addition to sending out free T-shirts, Dr BB volunteers will also give hugs to pedestrians in Tsim Sha Tsui on Boxing Day, to spread Christmas joy to the community.