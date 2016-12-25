Sight for poor eyes

Apple of my eye: Katherine Wong says she treasures every moment with Apple.

Apple of my eye: Katherine Wong says she treasures every moment with Apple.

Team effort: Apple the Labrador has been assigned to the Wong family. Each family member plays a different role in her care.

Team effort: Apple the Labrador has been assigned to the Wong family. Each family member plays a different role in her care.

High adaptability: Guide dogs learn to adapt to different environments, such as markets and restaurants, and are trained to keep calm in various situations.

High adaptability: Guide dogs learn to adapt to different environments, such as markets and restaurants, and are trained to keep calm in various situations.

Going pro: Guide dog puppies leave their foster family after one year for nine months of professional training.

Going pro: Guide dog puppies leave their foster family after one year for nine months of professional training.

Best companion: Guide dogs are specially trained to lead the visually impaired and enhance their mobility and safety.

Best companion: Guide dogs are specially trained to lead the visually impaired and enhance their mobility and safety.

Guide dogs are specially trained to lead the visually impaired. In Hong Kong, guide dog supply has long been dependent on foreign donation.

Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dog Services is committed to sustaining the local guide dog supply. They have bred two litters of guide dog puppies this year.

At 45-days-old the puppies are given to foster families to receive training for adapting to human activity.

Last May, Apple the Labrador was assigned to the Wong family. She is being house trained and is learning basic obedience and to socialise with people.

Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dog Services Trainer Edith Lee said raising a guide dog is different to raising a pet dog. The trainer has more responsibilities.

"Trainers help us to toilet train the dog. The family should walk the puppy to different places, such as restaurants, and ride public transport so it can start experiencing the community.

"They must understand they can never over pamper the dog. They have to follow our instructions to take care of her. Trainers play a vital role in shaping the puppy to become a guide dog."

Foster family

Inspired by the guide dog movie Quill, Katherine Wong has always wanted to try working as a guide dog puppy walker.

"I liked the challenge. I had never cared for a guide dog puppy before. I think this is a meaningful job. By taking care of the dog I can better understand the needs of visually impaired people."

Mrs Wong said Apple not only brings joy to the family, the dog has also helped her son mature.

"My son now has a greater sense of responsibility. He has been given the task of playing with the dog. Everyone in the family plays a role in the dog's care."

Guide dog puppies will leave the foster family after one year. After passing a medical checkup and temperament assessment, they will have nine months of professional training.

They must then complete a 28-day matching process with a visually impaired person before it can start serving that person.

"I always wonder how I will feel on the day Apple leaves. I think I will miss her. What I must do now is treasure my time with her," Mrs Wong said.

Walkers wanted

Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dog Services was established in 2012 with a goal to localise guide dog training.

"Since our establishment our mission has been to breed and train guide dogs locally. They grow up and have training in Hong Kong to serve Hong Kong's visually impaired people," Ms Lee said.

With more guide dogs being bred locally, the centre is recruiting more families to volunteer as puppy walkers to help more visually impaired people.

Ms Lee said trainers must meet the criteria required to become a guide dog puppy walker.

"The puppy walker should be in a household with males and females. The puppy should not be left alone at home for more than four hours. The family must not have more than one child under five years old. And, most importantly, trainers must live in a pet-friendly home."

Working for up to 10 years, guide dogs will either stay with their users’ family or return to their puppy walkers after retirement.

To volunteer as a guide dog puppy walker, contact Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dog Services here.