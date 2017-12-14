Nicholas Yang inspects HK airport

On course: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (centre) tests the augmented reality way-finding function of the HKG MyFlight mobile app at the airport.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang toured Hong Kong International Airport today to see how the Airport Authority is using technology to enhance efficiency and passengers' travel experience.

He tested the augmented reality (AR) way-finding function of the HKG MyFlight mobile app, which uses iBeacon location and AR technologies to enable passengers to easily navigate their way through the airport.

Mr Yang also inspected the airport's self-service check-in and self-bag drop services.

With the aid of the iCUSS cloud-based movable self check-in kiosks and self-bag drop counters, travellers can print their boarding passes and baggage tags by scanning their passports on their own to shorten the time required for check-in.

Mr Yang then saw the high-speed imaging technology developed by a company at the Science Park, which uses big-data technology to enhance the efficiency and precision of airfield ground lighting maintenance.

The authority has also partnered with the Hong Kong R&D Centre for Logistics & Supply Chain Management Enabling Technologies to develop a trolley tracking system, which utilises video analytics technology to monitor trolley supply at various pick-up points.

Mr Yang said he was pleased to see the wide application of innovative technologies being used in airport operations.

At the Asia Airfreight Terminal, Mr Yang received a briefing by Customs & Excise Department officers on the implementation of the Single E-lock Scheme, which helps reduce the repeated inspection of shipments.

He also met Islands District Councillors.