Flight weather app launched

Flight data: Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming (right) officiates at the launch of the electronic flight bag mobile application MyFlightWx.

Hong Kong Observatory has launched its MyFlightWx electronic flight bag mobile application, which gives flight crews the latest weather information.

Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming officiated at the app's launch ceremony today and celebrated the 80th anniversary of aviation weather services in Hong Kong.

The app replaces traditional paper-based meteorological flight documentation.

By entering a flight number, the app will download weather information, including images and weather charts, based on the flight plan filed by airlines.

On Wi-Fi equipped aircraft, flight crews can download data updates and keep abreast of the latest weather conditions during a flight.

Cathay Pacific is the first airline to use the app and provided feedback during its design and testing.

Mr Shun said MyFlightWx is the world's first electronic flight bag weather app developed by a meteorological authority.

"Its launch is a major milestone and marks the first time aeronautical meteorological information, including imagery information, can be transmitted directly to aircraft in flight," he said.

The observatory also launched a two-month weather photo and video collection campaign.

Participants can submit their photos or videos via the campaign website by February 13.

Shortlisted entries will have the chance to be shown in an exhibition to be held in the second half of next year.