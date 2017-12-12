China economic forum held

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Central Policy Unit and the National Academy of Economic Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences today held the International Forum on China's Economy & Policy.

Held at the Central Government Offices, the forum studied and analysed China's economy following the 19th CPC National Congress.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences President Prof Wang Weiguang delivered the welcoming remarks.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip as well as Mainland, overseas and local experts and scholars shared analyses on the Belt & Road Initiative, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Development and the role of Hong Kong in panel discussion sessions.

Acting Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan gave a concluding remark.

About 300 experts, scholars and personnel from overseas institutions in Hong Kong as well as representatives from think tanks, the business sector, professional bodies, and local and foreign chambers of commerce attended the forum.