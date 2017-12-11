HK wins innotech awards

Hong Kong was a top performer at this year’s Asia Pacific Information & Communications Technology Alliance Awards, scooping up nine awards out of 173 entries.

The Hong Kong delegation won four Winners and five Merits in nine of the contesting categories of the awards, which are dubbed the Oscars of the ICT arena in Asia.

The 32-strong delegation included ICT practitioners and students.

The competition was held from December 7 to 10 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, attracting participants from 16 economies.

Government Chief Information Officer Allen Yeung led the Hong Kong delegation.

“The outstanding performance of the delegation from Hong Kong, being one of the regions with the most awards this year, has once again proved the ingenuity and excellence of Hong Kong's ICT industry, professionals and students,” he said.

The Government has continually supported Hong Kong students and non-profit organisations to participate in the awards, with a total of six students and two members of non-profit community organisations receiving government sponsorship to join this year’s event.