Edward Yau attends WTO conference

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau attended the 11th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference opening session yesterday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mr Yau chaired a ministerial breakfast meeting on investment facilitation for development, saying the conference is a timely opportunity to take discussions to the next level.

"We are seeking to formally put the issue of investment facilitation on the WTO agenda, have a proper institutional set up to carry out more structured and focused discussions and work towards developing a multilateral framework on the investment facilitation issue which will benefit all WTO Members," he said.

As a vice chair of the conference, Mr Yau will chair some plenary sessions and will deliver a statement as the Head of the Hong Kong, China delegation.