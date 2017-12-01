James Lau visits Eastern District

Bearing fruit: Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (second right) chats with hawkers in Shau Kei Wan.

Bearing fruit: Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (second right) chats with hawkers in Shau Kei Wan.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau visited Eastern District today to inspect hawker stalls and startups.

Mr Lau first met Eastern District Councillors to discuss tax concessions to support the middle class and financial intermediaries for money lending.

He then visited hawkers on Kam Wa Street, Shau Kei Wan, to understand their business environment.

He was briefed on the five-year Hawker Assistance Scheme launched in 2013 to help licensed hawkers relocate and reconstruct their stalls to reduce fire risks and improve hygiene conditions.

Mr Lau concluded his visit by touring a co-working space at Taikoo Place.

He chatted with its entrepreneur tenants to learn about their startups' business prospects.

"The Government attaches great importance to developing a diversified economy," he said.

"We will continue to allocate resources to support startups and encourage the entrepreneurs to develop their innovative ideas to enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness."