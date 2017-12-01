FS welcomes SFC review report

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today welcomed the publication of the annual report of the Process Review Panel for the Securities & Futures Commission.

Mr Chan said the panel has conducted a comprehensive review of the commission's internal processes and procedures through selected cases in the past year.

The panel has made numerous observations and recommendations which are conducive to the fair and consistent exercise of regulatory powers by the commission, he added.

He thanked the panel's chairman and members for their valuable contribution in the past year.