Exchange Fund assets rise

The Exchange Fund's total assets increased $102.9 billion from end of September to $4.0054 trillion at the end of October, the Monetary Authority announced today.

Foreign currency assets rose $39.1 billion while Hong Kong dollar assets increased $63.8 billion.

The Monetary Base at the end of October was $1.6741 trillion, down $6.7 billion on the previous month due to a decrease in the outstanding amount of Certificates of Indebtedness.

The amount of Backing Assets decreased $7.3 billion to $1.8072 trillion due to the redemption of Certificates of Indebtedness and revaluation losses.

The backing ratio remained unchanged at 107.95% at the end of October.