FS visits North District

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today visited North District to inspect the Construction Industry Council Sheung Shui Training Centre and meet District Councillors.

He first met North District Councillors to discuss local issues. He then visited the training centre and chatted with its users.

Noting many major infrastructure projects are forthcoming in Hong Kong, Mr Chan said the Construction Industry Council believes they will cost more than $250 billion annually in the next 10 years.

As manpower demand will remain high in the construction industry, he encouraged trainees to strive to equip themselves to contribute to the sector and society.

The Government will continue to partner with the Construction Industry Council and adopt multipronged measures to strengthen training for skilled workers, attract newcomers to join the industry and enhance the sector's productivity, he added.