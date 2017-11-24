Elderly ICT scheme extended

A new round of the Information & Communications Technology (ICT) Outreach Programme for the Elderly has launched with its services extended to cover those with dementia, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer announced today.

The programme was launched in 2013 to provide funding support to non-profit-making organisations for conducting visits and activities that promote elderly awareness of and interest in using ICT and help broaden their social circles and improve quality of life.

Over 3,000 seniors have participated in the past two rounds of the programme.

In the new round, three non-profit-making organisations - the Po Leung Kuk, the Society for the Aged and the Salvation Army - will operate their activities for 12 months with funding support totalling $1.5 million.

In addition to residential care home and "hidden" elderly people, and those receiving day-care centre and home-care services, the programme will extend to seniors with dementia to help them slow down their deterioration with the aid of digital technology.

The office said the Government has been striving to implement digital inclusion initiatives to encourage wider ICT adoption among the elderly to arouse their interest in the digital world and promote active and healthy ageing.

