Data leak investigated

The Census & Statistics Department is investigating an incident in which a file containing information on a host of companies was mistakenly uploaded onto its website.

Department staff, in preparing a file on statistics for regular release via its website on November 3, wrongly included information on 46 firms.

The file contains a 10-year data series on a retail-related data item which does not involve personal information.

It was deleted as soon as the incident was discovered on November 9.

Forty-three users had downloaded the file. The department appealed to them via its website to delete the file immediately.

It has apologised to the affected firms and notified them of the remedial actions and precautionary measures taken.

It said the incident is a rare and isolated case of human error.

A working group will be formed to review security measures and procedures for handling data, and staff have been reminded to strictly abide by the department's guidelines.