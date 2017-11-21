October inflation up 1.5%

Overall consumer prices rose by 1.5% year-on-year in October, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

Netting out effects of the Government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rate was also 1.5%, compared to 1.4% in September.

Year-on-year price increases were recorded in October for food, meals bought away from home, housing, miscellaneous goods, and electricity, gas and water.

Year-on-year price decreases were recorded for durable goods, alcohol and tobacco, clothing and footwear, and miscellaneous services.

The department said consumer price inflation stayed fairly modest in October.

Looking ahead, it expects inflation to remain limited in the near term, given the slow increases in import prices and moderate local cost pressure.