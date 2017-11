The Inland Revenue Department has issued an alert on fraudulent emails purporting to be issued from the email account e_alert@ird.goy.hk or e_alert@ird.gov.hk, asking the recipient to claim a tax refund.

The emails provide a hyperlink to an unknown website, which may contain a computer virus.

The department said it has no connection with the emails and has reported the case to Police.

People are urged not to open suspicious emails.