Property sales down 6.3%

The Land Registry recorded 7,063 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in October, down 6.3% on September and 17.5% lower compared to a year ago.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements in October was $53.7 billion, down 5.2% on September and 18.8% lower year-on-year.

Of the sale and purchase agreements, 5,289 were for residential units, down 6% on the previous month and 19.9% less year-on-year.

The total consideration for residential units was $41.9 billion, down 7.5% compared with September and 23.1% lower year-on-year.

The public made 450,591 land register searches during the month.