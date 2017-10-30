Nicholas Yang visits Yuen Long

Budding inventors: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang views an invention by Pak Kau College students which has won in an innovation competition.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang today visited Yuen Long to tour a technology company and meet District Councillors.

Mr Yang first went to Pak Kau College, one of the eight partner schools under the Enriched IT Class Programme.

It provides science, technology, engineering and mathematics education for Secondary One and Two students to enhance their logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Mr Yang also met student winners in innovation and technology contests, and encouraged them to participate in STEM activities and competitions to broaden their knowledge and horizons.

He then met District Councillors to discuss the development of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop as well as other I&T issues.

He also visited a hydraulic technology company at Yuen Long Industrial Estate which develops and manufactures high-speed railway equipment.

Mr Yang said the 300% tax deduction for the first $2 million of eligible R&D expenditure announced in the 2017 Policy Address, and the $500 million Technology Talent Scheme which subsidises enterprises in staff recruitment and training will drive re-industrialisation and foster high value-added development in Hong Kong.