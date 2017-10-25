James Lau regrets filibustering

Filibustering makes no contribution to bill scrutiny.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau made the statement after the second reading debate on the Banking (Amendment) Bill 2017 at the Legislative Council today.

He regretted that legislators spent over four hours on the discussion.

"There wasn't much discussion there except they were debating the application of (Rule) 54 of the RoP (Rules of Procedure).

"It was a debate where they went back to history and they debated the use of similar cases before, relating to cases in the 1980s.

"So I didn't see this as a very productive discussion and even the (LegCo) member who moved the motion, he was not present for most of the debate."