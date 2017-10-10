Edward Yau calls for free trade

Swiss time: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau meets Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education & Research Johann Schneider-Ammann in Morocco.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau called for anti-protectionist measures at the World Trade Organization Informal Ministerial Gathering in Morocco yesterday.

Speaking at the discussion session themed "What can be realistically achieved at the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference", Mr Yau urged WTO members to develop strong domestic regulation disciplines in services to reflect the mandate of the General Agreement on Trade in Services and guard against protectionist measures.

As a staunch supporter of the rule-based multilateral trading system, he said Hong Kong prioritises developing domestic regulation disciplines in services to avoid unnecessary restrictions on trade in services.

E-commerce is another priority subject for Hong Kong given its unprecedented potential in boosting trade and economic growth, he added.

He said by establishing multilateral trade rules, the WTO can create a more transparent and facilitating e-commerce environment to promote global trade.

"We encourage members to give priority and intensify work to agree on a roadmap and a timetable to guide further discussion, with a view to achieving the convergence needed for members to embark on negotiations."

Mr Yau added Hong Kong has also expressed support for proposals on facilitating cross-border investment, and on helping micro, small and medium enterprises to integrate into the global market.

He later met Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education & Research Johann Schneider-Ammann to strengthen bilateral ties.