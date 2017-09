The Government recorded a $15.7 billion deficit in August, the Financial Services & the Treasury Bureau announced today.

It saw expenditure of $36.87 billion and revenues of $21.13 billion during the month.

Government expenditure for the five months ending August 31 amounted to $183.3 billion, with revenues of $200.4 billion, bringing the cumulative year-to-date surplus to $17.1 billion.

Fiscal reserves stood at $970.9 billion as of August 31.