Tourist measures to be implemented

The Tourism Commission, in co-operation with government departments and related organisations, has drawn up measures to cope with the tourist flow between Hong Kong and the Mainland during the National Day Golden Week.

Manpower at immigration control points and co-ordination on transport and cross-boundary services will be enhanced during the week from October 1, the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau announced today.

The Inter-departmental Joint Command Centre will be activated to monitor land control points and conduct contingency action where necessary, and the commission will liaise with Guangdong and Shenzhen tourism authorities.

To avoid congestion during the morning and evening peak hours at various boundary control points, travellers should cross the boundary at less-busy hours.

The Customs & Excise Department and Police will step up inspections of retail shops targeting Mainland tour groups to combat coerced shopping and other unfair trade practices.

Major tourist attractions will extend their opening hours and formulate crowd control measures.

The Immigration Department will update daily arrival figures at all control points on its website during the week for visitors' reference.

For enquiries, call the Travel Industry Council at 2807 0707, the Tourism Board at 2508 1234 or the Consumer Council at 2929 2222.