HK rated freest economy

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today welcomed the Fraser Institute's recognition of Hong Kong as the world's freest economy in its latest report on economic freedom.

In a statement tonight, the Government said the institute's high regard of Hong Kong affirms the administration's commitment in upholding economic freedom and in sustaining a favourable business environment.

The Government said it will support the principles of economic freedom, which is vital for Hong Kong to maintain its competitiveness.

Of the five broad areas of assessment, Hong Kong continued to attain a high ranking in regulation and freedom to trade internationally.

The Government said it will uphold Hong Kong's institutional strengths, including the open and free environment for trade and business, the rule of law and an independent judiciary, as well as an efficient government, to further promote economic prosperity.

On the claim in the institute's press release that there is a concern interference from the Mainland will lead to a deterioration of the rule of law of Hong Kong, the Government said there are no objective facts showing the rule of law or judicial independence has been undermined.