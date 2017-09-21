August inflation up 1.9%

Overall consumer prices rose 1.9% year-on-year in August, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

Netting out effects of the Government's one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rate was also 1.9%, slightly lower than the previous month.

Year-on-year price increases were recorded in August for transport, housing, meals bought away from home, food (excluding meals bought away from home), miscellaneous services, clothing and footwear, and miscellaneous goods.

Year-on-year price decreases were recorded for durable goods, and alcohol and tobacco.

Overall consumer prices for electricity, gas and water remained unchanged.

The department said consumer price inflation eased slightly in August to reflect the modest inflationary pressure.

Looking ahead, it expects inflation to remain limited in the near term, given low imported inflation and moderate rises in local costs.