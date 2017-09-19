Goods exports up 5.7%

The volume of Hong Kong's total goods exports increased 5.7% year-on-year in July, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The volume of goods re-exports increased 5.8% compared to the same period last year, while that of domestic exports decreased 6%.

Concurrently, the volume of goods imports increased 4%.

The prices of goods exports increased 1.6%, while those of goods imports rose 1.4%.

The prices of goods re-exports increased 1.6%, and those of domestic exports rose 1.4%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of total goods exports decreased 1% in the three months to July.

Within this total, the volume of goods re-exports dropped 1%, while that of domestic exports decreased 0.5%.

The volume of goods imports dropped 1%.